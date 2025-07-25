Technology

How to Download iOS 26 Public Beta

Pulse Administrator
liquid glass

By: T. Chapman

If you have already signed up for  Apple’s Beta Software Program website  then skip right to step one. If not, head to Apple’s Beta Software Program website and sign up using your Apple Account credentials.

  1. Proceed to Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update on your iPhone.
  2. Tap Beta Updates. If you don’t see the option, try switching off Download iOS Updates (Automatic Updates ➝ Download iOS Updates), then tap Back and it should appear.
  3. Select iOS 26 Public Beta in the list, then tap Back.
  4. Wait for the Software Update screen to check Apple’s servers. When the iOS 26 Public Beta appears, tap Download and Install, then follow the instructions and wait for installation to complete.

According to apple, the new “Liquid Glass” look will be the basis of the next decade of iOS design.

