Honouring a Visionary: Dr. JEROME Thomas Named Patron of the 30th Agriculture Open Day & Marine Expo

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, 22 September 2025):

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Jerome Thomas, who has been awarded the Companion of the Star of Merit (C.S.M.) on the occasion of the 42nd Anniversary of Independence in St. Kitts and Nevis. This distinguished national honour is a fitting recognition of Dr. Thomas’s long and meritorious service in the field of agriculture, which continues to inspire the nation.

It is with great pride that we also announce that the 30th Agriculture Open Day and Marine Expo will be held under the patronage of Dr. Jerome Thomas (C.S.M.). His visionary leadership as Director of Agriculture gave birth to the very first Agriculture Open Day in 1994, laying the foundation for what has become the Federation’s largest and most celebrated agricultural showcase.

Dr. Thomas’s contribution to agriculture in St. Kitts and Nevis spans over three decades. Beginning his career in 1974 as an agricultural trainee, he went on to serve as a research officer before being appointed Director of Agriculture in 1994, a position he held until 2007. He later served as an agricultural advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture until 2008.

In a congratulatory statement on Friday, 19th September 2025, Minister with responsibility for Agriculture and Marine Resources, Honourable Samal M. Duggins said, “Dr. Jerome Thomas has been a true trailblazer in shaping the agricultural landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis. His vision not only created the Agriculture Open Day but also inspired generations of farmers, entrepreneurs and policymakersto see agriculture as a cornerstone of national development. It is an honour to celebrate his legacy as Patron of the 30th Agriculture Open Day and Marine Expo and to thank him publicly for a lifetime of dedication, innovation and service to our people.”

Following his dedicated service of 34 years in St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Thomas extended his expertise to the wider Caribbean. From 2008 to 2010, he served in Barbados as Project Coordinator for the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). In this capacity, he was tasked with implementing a European Union–funded initiative under the Special Framework of Assistance (SFA), supporting diversification efforts in the Windward Islands as they transitioned away from dependence on the banana industry.

Dr. Jerome Thomas’s enduring commitment and pioneering contributions have left an indelible mark on the agricultural landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean. We are honoured to celebrate his legacy as we prepare to commemorate the 30th milestone edition of Agriculture Open Day and Marine Expo from 2-3 October, 2025, under the theme “Celebrating 30 Years: From Soil to Sea; the Journey to Sustainability.”

-END-

Related