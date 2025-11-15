Historic Capitals Unite: Tainan Signs Sister-City Pact with Basseterre

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Lady Drew visited Tainan City on November 14 and were warmly greeted by Mayor Huang Wei-che along with officials of the city government. Prime Minister Drew witnessed Mayor Huang and Ambassador Donya L. Francis signing a sister-city agreement between Basseterre and Tainan.

Mayor Huang expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for traveling all the way from Taipei to attend the twinning ceremony between Taiwan’s oldest city – Tainan and the historic capital of St. Kitts and Nevis – Basseterre.

Prime Minister Drew praised Tainan’s rich heritage, noting that both cities preserve historic forts and share cultural connections — even world-famous mangoes. He highlighted that many Kittitian and Nevisian students study in Tainan, especially in engineering, gaining skills and friendships that help drive his nation’s development.

The new sister-city ties mark the beginning of deeper cooperation in culture, education, governance, and economic exchange, opening a new chapter for friendship between Taiwan and Saint Kitts-Nevis.