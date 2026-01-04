HERBERT BEACH SUSPECTED DROWNING UNDER INVESTIGATION

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) received a report on

Thursday, January 2nd, 2026, of a person going missing while swimming at Herbert

Beach, Nevis, between 1 PM and 1:30 PM.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, 30-year-old Jahi Henry of Webbe’s

Ground, Nevis, was swimming off the shore with a friend when he appeared to

encounter difficulties in the water. The friend attempted to assist Mr Henry and bring

him safely to shore, but was unsuccessful. The friend later reached the opposite side of

the beach, where he sought assistance.

Police requested support from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Coast Guard, local

divers, fishermen, and other responders. Shortly before 3 PM, Mr Henry was found

offshore unresponsive in the vicinity of the Medical University of the Americas by Coast

Guard officers. Resuscitation attempts performed on Mr Henry by Coast Guard officers and Emergency Medical Services personnel were unsuccessful. He was later pronounced deceased at the Alexandra Hospital.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the precise cause of death. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been impacted by Mr

Henry’s untimely passing.



— 30 —