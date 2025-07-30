HAYNES SMITH MS. CARIBBEAN TALENTED TEEN RETURNS TO ST.KITTS FOR 2025 EDITION

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Haynes Smith Youth Club is proud to announce the triumphant return of the Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant to its birthplace—St. Kitts—for the highly anticipated 2025 edition. After meaningful consultations with franchise holders and regional stakeholders, the Club has confirmed that the pageant will be hosted at the prestigious Marriott Hotel Ballroom in Frigate Bay on Monday, December 29, 2025, at 7:00 PM sharp.

This decision follows a competitive regional bidding process, during which several territories submitted compelling proposals. Ultimately, St. Kitts was chosen for its historic connection to the pageant, alignment with the event’s long-term goals, and its strong support from the community. “Bringing the Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant back to St. Kitts is more than a logistical decision—it’s a return to our roots,” said Antonio Maynard, Executive Producer of the pageant. “This event is a cultural institution in the Caribbean and a national treasure in St. Kitts. We’re excited to deliver an unforgettable experience that reflects the caliber and creativity our contestants are known for.”

The 2025 production will be led by the Haynes Smith Youth Club and its local organizing committee, in partnership with key national agencies and private stakeholders. As such, the committee believes a vital element of this year’s success is a partnership with the National Carnival Committee, whose collaboration ensures the pageant is fully integrated into the cultural calendar and receives the prominence it deserves. Plans are already underway to secure top-tier accommodations, craft an engaging activity calendar, and deliver a show that exemplifies regional pride and artistic excellence. “Our commitment is to excellence—not just in entertainment, but in empowering Caribbean youth through culture and performance,” noted Lawson Archibald, Chairman of the Pageant Committee. “This return signals a renewed energy. We’re raising the bar inevery aspect—from production quality to the opportunities we offer our young queens,” he said.

Meanwhile, Monique Lescott, Public Relations Officer of the Pageant Committee, spoke to the significance of the pageant to St. Kitts and Nevis. “The return of the pageant to St. Kitts and Nevis means everything to us. When it was missing from the Carnival lineup in 2024, there was a real sense of loss,” said Lescott. “This event is a national treasure, and thanks to several proud and committed citizens who stepped up to support us, we’re bringing it home. We’ve already begun early preparations to ensure the 2025 production meets—and exceeds—our high standards. Whether you join us in person or via pay-per-view, you’re in for a spectacular show.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to growth and regional inclusion, the Haynes Smith Youth Club is also announcing a significant increase in the grand prize, with this year’s winning contestant receiving EC$13,500.00. A new EC$1,000.00 prize will also be awarded for the Most Engaging Promotional Video, which will be featured on the Club’s official social media platforms in the leadup to the event.The Haynes Smith Youth Club expresses deep gratitude to the individuals and organizations that rallied to bring the event home and calls on fans, sponsors, and supporters across the Caribbean to stand behind this revitalized 2025 production.

Related