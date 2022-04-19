Handball Team Off to Mexico

A ten (10) member delegation comprising eight (8) players and two (2) officials left the Federation on Saturday 16th April for Acapulco, Mexico, to participate in the North American and Caribbean Handball Confederation (NACHC) World Beach Games Qualifiers to be held during the period April 24th to April 28th, 2022.

The delegation will spend some days in St. Lucia to procure Mexican Visas before continuing their journey.

The full delegation reads:

Management:

Azariah Vanterpool – Head of delegation

Lester Morris – Coach

Players:

Jamal Sutton

Abidjan Woodley

Clifford Samuel

Kadeem Govia

Leroy Wilkinson

George Evans Gaton

Mudassa Howe

Talbert Warner Jr

The SKNHBA recognizes and publicly thanks the St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) and the Ministry of Sports for their generous donations without which this endeavor would not be possible.