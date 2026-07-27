Hamilton Reserve Bank and Trinity Group Forms Strategic Collaboration To Offer Integrated Banking Services

Hamilton Reserve Bank, the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean region with more than US$20 billion in deposits and custodial assets, serving clients from 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages, has entered into a strategic marketing alliance with the leading UAE-based corporate services provider, Trinity Group to support governments, businesses and individuals for their corporate services and multicurrency global banking needs.

The alliance bridges a gap between corporate solutions and efficient banking, meeting critical market demand for integrated fast, safe and compliant financial services around the clock.

According to Ghassan Nasr, CEO, of International Markets, (HRB), Hamilton Reserve Bank is a market leader in cross-border payments, treasury management, and asset custody.

Simon Hanley, CEO of Trinity Group said,

Trinity Group strengthens our existing Dubai bank branch presence in the MENA region.

Clients can now benefit from both company formations and banking. Alongside Hamilton Reserve Bank, we will provide remarkable experience for entrepreneurs by establishing Nevis entities while maintaining a high service standard for corporate advisory.

Some of the Key Client Benefits clients would receive are;

• Streamlined bank account opening within 48 hours for new entities

• Corporate structuring, company formation led by Trinity Group

• Access to Hamilton Reserve Bank’s large, award-winning multicurrency banking platform serving clients in 150 countries

ABOUT TRINITY GROUP:

Trinity Group is an international corporate advisory firm specializing in corporate structuring, company formation and private client services across the UAE and selected international jurisdictions, including Nevis. The firm advises entrepreneurs, investors and international businesses on establishing and managing cross-border corporate structures.

ABOUT HAMILTON RESERVE BANK:

Hamilton Reserve Bank (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is the award-winning hometown bank of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton and the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean region, serving clients from 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages across four business lines fast, safe, compliant, and private. With US$20+ billion in deposits and custodial assets (July 2026) and rapidly growing, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine global compliance history, a large asset base, and fully automated Straight-Through Processing banking transactions powered by Temenos Swiss fintech, enabling fast 24/7 client onboarding within minutes and same-day bank wires worldwide.

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