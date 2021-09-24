GUYANESE CRICKETER SHERFANE RUTHERFORD LEAVES IPL AFTER DEATH OF HIS FATHER

Guyanese cricketer Sherfane Rutherford has returned home after the passing of his father Orin Rutherford (right) on Thursday morning.

“Orin Rutherford, 58, died Thursday, after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus on September 5. He was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Liliendaal Hospital in Georgetown.”

Sherfane’s IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad made the announcement on social media.

The franchise posted: “The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour.”