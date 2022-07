Grenada: New Cabinet of Ministers sworn in

Today, Citizens and residents of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique witnessed the ministerial appointments of Ministers that will serve in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell’s administration.

Just a week ago, the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) trounced the New National Party (NNP) in the June 23 general election with a 9-6 victory.

The following ministerial appointments were made: