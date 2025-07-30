Government Reaffirms Unchanged Travel Per Diem Policy Amidst Misinformation

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis today confirms that the Travel Per Diem Policy for Government Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and other public officers remains unchanged since its establishment in 2008 (Ministry of Finance Circular No. 09/2008). This clarification addresses persistent false claims circulating in the public domain.

The 2008 policy continues to govern all official travel expenditures:

Ministers of Government: Receive a fixed allowance of US$100 (EC$270) per day, irrespective of destination.

Receive a fixed allowance of US$100 (EC$270) per day, irrespective of destination. Permanent Secretaries & Ambassadors: Receive EC$350 per day for CARICOM travel and EC$425 per day for non-CARICOM travel.

Receive EC$350 per day for CARICOM travel and EC$425 per day for non-CARICOM travel. Other Civil Servants: Receive EC$300 per day (CARICOM) and EC$350 per day (non-CARICOM).

The policy further stipulates reduced rates for travel exceeding 14 days and prohibits per diems for fully sponsored trips.

The Government notes with concern repeated allegations—including the categorically false claim that ministers receive US$1,000 daily—which misrepresent public expenditure. Such misinformation erodes trust and distorts factual discourse.

The public is urged to verify information through official channels (for example, St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS), the Ministry of Finance, Attorney General’s Chambers or the Information Commissioner. Additionally, the public can utilize the Freedom of Information (Amendment) Act, 2024 (No. 18 of 2024), which guarantees public access to records and independent oversight by the Information Commissioner.

