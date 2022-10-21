Government Officials meet with the CDB for Geothermal Support

L-R: Dana Clarke, Legal Counsel (CDB), Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin; Christopher Straughn, Sustainable Energy Specialist (CDB)



BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 21st September, 2022 – The Geothermal Project is again back on the table for the government of St Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean Development Bank has joined the conversation.

On Wednesday 19th October, 2022, Sharon Rattan and Daryll Lloyd, Permanent Secretaries in the Ministries of Environment and Energy respectively, met with representatives from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to discuss the possibility of finally exploring the potential of Geothermal Energy as another source for renewable energy.

PS Rattan said the newly-elected government has prioritized the exploration of alternative renewable sources, and with Cabinet’s full support, St Kitts and Nevis will create a roadmap to support the reduction of fuel prices as well as the decrease in emissions in the atmosphere.

To this end, PS Rattan and Lloyd, as well as representatives from SKELEC and the Department of Energy, met with a six-member team from the CDB led by Christopher Straughn, Sustainable Energy Specialist.

Other members of the team included experts in legal, environmental, gender affairs, and financial analysis.

Presentations were made on the project’s background, its stages on financing, and the critical steps required to advance the Federation’s strategic energy goals. The journey begins with the support of a grant to the Nevis Island Administration through the CDB.

Pending approval by the CDB, the next stage is the drilling of production wells in Nevis.

The CDB team also met with Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin and the Ministry of Finance.

The mission will conclude with a presentation to the Cabinet on Monday 24th October, 2022.

-30-