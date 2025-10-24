Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Monitoring Tropical Storm Melissa 

Friday, October 24, 2025





The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Melissa, which is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane over the weekend. We are in active contact with our students in Jamaica, our Embassy in Cuba, and remain prayerfully concerned for our CARICOM partners in Haiti as the region prepares for potentially severe impacts.





We wish to reassure our citizens abroad that their safety remains a top priority. Our teams are mobilized and ready to assist as needed.





Students studying at UWI Jamaica are advised that the University has confirmed designated shelters will be available should the need arise. To ensure timely updates and coordinated support, students are asked to register their names and whereabouts through Ms. Karyl Woods, President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Student Association, at +1 (876) 226-0052.





Nationals in Cuba may reach our Embassy at +53 7 204 6786 and Ambassador H.E. Mrs. Vern’s Mills for consular assistance or emergency support.





We are currently verifying the status of commercial flights in and out of Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti. Students and nationals in these countries are urged to monitor official airline and airport advisories, as flight schedules may be disrupted depending on the storm’s trajectory.





All nationals in affected areas are strongly encouraged to:



* Stay informed through official weather channels and local authorities.

* Avoid unnecessary travel and secure safe shelter.

* Maintain communication with designated contacts and embassy personnel.





We know this is a time of uncertainty, and we want our students and nationals to feel supported and seen. Our teams are on standby, and we’re working closely with partners to ensure that help is available if and when it’s needed. Please stay safe, stay connected, and know that we are here monitoring closely and ready to mobilize.

