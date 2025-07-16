Announcements

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Clarifies Visit of Cole Palmer

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis categorically denies any claims or suggestions of communication with Mr. Cole Palmer regarding a proposed 5v5 football competition.

Mr. Palmer was invited to the Federation solely to inspire and uplift our young people. His presence was part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to youth engagement, aimed at encouraging our young citizens to reject crime and violence and instead embrace a life of purpose, discipline, and positive living.

A key highlight of Mr. Palmer’s visit was his interaction with the youth of St. Kitts and Nevis. It was a powerful moment of mentorship, and we are grateful for his willingness to share his time and story with our future generation.

The Government remains committed to facilitating more initiatives of this nature that promote healthy choices and constructive lifestyles among our youth.

We take this opportunity to encourage all citizens, especially our young people, to live positively and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

