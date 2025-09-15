Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Clarifies Reports on Utah Valley University Shooting Suspect

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis wishes to address reports suggesting that the suspect in the recent tragic incident at Utah Valley University, or his parents, visited our Federation. Our official records show no evidence that neither the individual nor his family entered St. Kitts and Nevis.



We remain open to reviewing any credible information to the contrary, as accuracy and truth are paramount.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis takes border security very seriously and continues to uphold strict measures to ensure the safety of all who live in and visit our country.



We also wish to clarify that in the Federation, access to the shooting range is tightly regulated and permitted only to individuals holding a firearm license issued in St. Kitts and Nevis, under Police authorization and strict supervision. Those without such a license are prohibited from access.



We urge all nationals to act responsibly in sharing information and to help protect the reputation of our beloved country by ensuring that only verified facts are circulated. Citizens and residents are encouraged to rely on official government sources for reliable updates and information.

Related