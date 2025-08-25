Local News

GOVERNMENT OF SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS APPOINTS CARLTON POGSON AS FINANCIAL SECRETARY (AG)

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read
Pogson 20250825 112050 0000

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, August 25, 2025 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlton Pogson as Acting Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

Mr. Pogson is a distinguished banking and finance professional with over 20 years of experience spanning corporate banking, strategic planning, and organisational development. He brings a wealth of expertise to the role, having successfully led high-impact initiatives across the public and private sectors.


Prior to his appointment, Mr. Pogson served as Senior Manager and Team Lead at Republic Bank (EC) Limited, where he oversaw the bank’s Commercial, and Corporate Banking operations in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

During his banking career he held senior leadership positions at the Bank of Nova Scotia in both Saint. Kitts and Dominica, and at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis. Some of his many accomplishments include restructuring multimillion-dollar debt portfolios, enhancing compliance frameworks, and driving strategic transformation. In addition to his banking career, Mr. Pogson served for several years as Chairman of Caribbean Wesleyan College Board of Governors (based in Jamaica). He has been involved with a few charitable organisations and also plays a pivotal role in the church (Wesleyan Holiness Church).   

Mr. Pogson holds a BA in Accounting with a minor in Economics, a MBA and a MA in Ministry concentration in Christian Theology, reflecting his commitment to academic excellence and lifelong learning. He is widely respected for his results-driven approach, strategic insight, and dedication to professionalism, customer service and capacity building.

As Financial Secretary(Ag), Mr. Pogson will lead fiscal policy development, budgetary planning, and financial governance, ensuring the continued stability and growth of the national economy.


The government extends its congratulations to Mr. Pogson and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the financial and economic priorities of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”


 -30-

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article WhatsApp Image 2025 08 23 at 9.07.24 AM 1140x570 1 Elevate’s “Heartfelt Moments” Program Strengthens Bonds Between Residents of His Majesty’s Prison and Their Children
Next Article FINALFOURPLAYOFFS VILLAGE SUPERSTARS START FINAL FOUR WITH VICTORY
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You cannot copy content off of this page

Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy