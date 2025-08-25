GOVERNMENT OF SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS APPOINTS CARLTON POGSON AS FINANCIAL SECRETARY (AG)

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, August 25, 2025 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlton Pogson as Acting Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.



Mr. Pogson is a distinguished banking and finance professional with over 20 years of experience spanning corporate banking, strategic planning, and organisational development. He brings a wealth of expertise to the role, having successfully led high-impact initiatives across the public and private sectors.





Prior to his appointment, Mr. Pogson served as Senior Manager and Team Lead at Republic Bank (EC) Limited, where he oversaw the bank’s Commercial, and Corporate Banking operations in Saint Kitts and Nevis.



During his banking career he held senior leadership positions at the Bank of Nova Scotia in both Saint. Kitts and Dominica, and at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis. Some of his many accomplishments include restructuring multimillion-dollar debt portfolios, enhancing compliance frameworks, and driving strategic transformation. In addition to his banking career, Mr. Pogson served for several years as Chairman of Caribbean Wesleyan College Board of Governors (based in Jamaica). He has been involved with a few charitable organisations and also plays a pivotal role in the church (Wesleyan Holiness Church).



Mr. Pogson holds a BA in Accounting with a minor in Economics, a MBA and a MA in Ministry concentration in Christian Theology, reflecting his commitment to academic excellence and lifelong learning. He is widely respected for his results-driven approach, strategic insight, and dedication to professionalism, customer service and capacity building.



As Financial Secretary(Ag), Mr. Pogson will lead fiscal policy development, budgetary planning, and financial governance, ensuring the continued stability and growth of the national economy.





The government extends its congratulations to Mr. Pogson and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the financial and economic priorities of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”





