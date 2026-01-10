GOVERNMENT OF SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS ANNOUNCES BILATERAL PARTNERSHIP WITH THE USA ON THIRD COUNTRY NATIONALS

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, January 09, 2026 – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has announced a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United States of America (USA) concerning the repatriation of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member state nationals currently residing in the USA.

During a national appearance on his popular media programme “The Roundtable” on January 08, 2026, the Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, stated that the MOU establishes a framework for the potential transfer to Saint Kitts and Nevis of certain nationals of CARICOM member states. All other states are excluded.

Under this arrangement, the USA will assume responsibility for costs associated with relocation, including transportation, housing, and sustenance of repatriated CARICOM nationals. Currently, all CARICOM member states have agreed to receive their respective nationals deported from the USA.

Therefore, this arrangement between the Federation and the USA contemplates only CARICOM nationals who are unable to return to their home country.Prime Minister Drew emphasised that the agreement safeguards the national interests and security of Saint Kitts and Nevis, as the Federation retains the sole discretion to accept or reject any individual proposed for transfer. Furthermore, the MOU explicitly excludes individuals with convictions for violent or sexual offences.

This arrangement is the result of “sustained and constructive dialogue” with the USA, Prime Minister Drew added. It strengthens Saint Kitts and Nevis’ bilateral cooperation and is conducted within a framework that fully respects the Federation’s sovereignty and the principles of CARICOM.