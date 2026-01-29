GOVERNMENT HOUSE HOSTS INVESTITURE CEREMONIES HONOURING 16 DISTINGUISHED NATION-BUILDERS

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, January 29, 2026 (SKNIS): Sixteen distinguished nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis were formally conferred with medals in recognition of their dedicated service to nation building, during two Investiture Ceremonies held at Government House on January 28 and 29, 2026.



The first award ceremony on January 28, saw the Medal of Honour bestowed on Pastor Clive Saunders in the field of Community Service and Religion; Etsu Bradshaw-Caines for Community Service; Joyah Walters for Health and Medicine, Lennox Warner for Business and Entrepreneurship; Meredith Charles for Security and Defence; Trevor Huggins for Sports; Washington J. Fraites for Business and Entrepreneurship, and Stedroy Douglas for Sports and Community Service.



The second award ceremony on January 29, featured the presentation of the Companion of the Star of Merit to awardees. The recipients were Dorothy Clarke in the field of Education and Academia; Goldwin Caines, MBE, for Public and Civil Service; Dr. Jerome Thomas for Agriculture; Lorozine E. Williams for Education and Academia; Lydia Claxton for Sports; Pastor Leroy Benjamin for Religion and Spiritual Leadership; William V. A. Hodge also in the field of Education and Academia, and Franklyn Dorset for Law & Justice and Sports.

(Seated) Governor-General Dame Marcella (centre), and Prime Minister Drew, with Companion of the Star of Merit recipients

The Investiture Ceremonies were conducted by Her Excellency the Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd.



Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, congratulated the awardees.



“Your service speaks volumes. Not through loud proclamations but through actions, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment to the common good,” he told the Medal of Honour recipients. … “You represent the very best of what it means to be a Kittitian and Nevisian.“



During the Companion of the Star of Merit Ceremony on Thursday, Dr Drew offered passionate words.



“In a world that often celebrates visibility over value, your recognition today affirms something important. That quiet excellence matters, commitment over time counts, and nation-building is as much about perseverance as it is about vision,” expressed the prime minister.



The honourees were acknowledged last year in line with the provisions of the National Honours Act. The National Honours Act established three distinct merit-based awards: the Medal of Honour, the Companion of the Star of Merit, and the Order of National Hero.







