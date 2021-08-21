GOVERNMENT ENDORSES NEW OPEN WATER FLOATING POOL

The Ministry of Sports has endorsed the establishment of an Open Water Floating Pool at Bird Rock. The pool was officially opened during a ceremony on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The new pool is an initiative of the St. Kitts and Nevis Swim Federation. The aim is to develop competitive swimmers who can go on to represent St. Kitts and Nevis at regional and international swimming events.

Valencia Syder, Permanent Secretary responsible for Youth and Sport, noted that the initiative is one that is welcomed by the government.

“On behalf of the Minister [of Sports, Honourable Jonel Powell], I give the commitment of the Ministry of Sports to do whatever is within our power to assist the St. Kitts and Nevis Swim Federation,” she stated.

Ms. Syder added that as a former educator with more than 30 years of experience, she is pleased and fully supportive of any venture that engages young people in positive and meaningful activities.

The Department of Sports has a motto that says: “Going the Distance.” That motto is fitting for something like swimming,” the permanent secretary stated.

Ms. Syder said that the leadership of the Swim Federation intends for the athletes to make it to the Olympics one day. She encouraged the young swimmers at the ceremony to pursue their dreams, adding that the government will support their development where possible.

At the end of the ceremony, the young swimmers demonstrated their technique in the freestyle and breaststroke.

