Government Confirms No Authorisation for Increase in Price of Basic Bread

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis wishes to assure the public that it has not authorised any increase in the price of basic bread (commonly known as ‘dollar bread’).



All bakeries and other relevant entities are hereby advised to maintain existing prices. No price increase shall take place without prior consultation and approval from the relevant authorities, including the National Cost-of-Living Task Force.



The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely to protect consumers from unjustified price hikes.



END