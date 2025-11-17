GIRLL INITIATIVE INTRODUCES FEMALE STUDENTS TO CARPENTRY AND FARMING

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, November 17, 2025: A group of female students from the Tyrell Williams Primary School were on Wednesday, November 12, introduced to basic skills training in both Carpentry and Agriculture as part of the GIRLL Week activities.

Ms. Josette Pemberton, School Guidance Counsellor shared the decision for agriculture and expressed gratitude for the assistance received from the Gideon Force Organic Farms in the community

“Today we are engaging in farming with a group of girls for the GIRLL’s Program. Agriculture was chosen because it promotes food security and sustainability. Assisting us are some gentlemen who works at the Gideon Force Organic Farms located in Old Road who are here to demonstrate to our girls proper gardening tips and techniques.”

Student Samya Buchanan shared her experience with farming, “Today I am planting a watermelon plant. Planting a watermelon is pretty hard. You have to dig the hole, then place the plant in the hole, and put the dirt back in, which was pretty hard to replace because it makes you very dirty. However, I enjoyed the experience, but if it wasn’t this hot, I would have planted a lot more”.

Mr. Gavin Williams, Teacher at the Verchilds High School, and facilitator for the carpentry shared

“I am here with our future generations of carpenters. Females in the carpentry industry is not foreign. It is something that people can strive to because we are trying to create a gender balance workforce.”

An excited female student shared, “I am learning about carpentry and building a piggy bank. And I would like to encourage you to join us in carpentry.”

