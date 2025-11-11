G.I.R.L.L. WEEK CELEBRATION ENCOURAGES GIRL SKILLS DEVELOPMENT  

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, November 10, 2025:​The Guidance and Counselling Department at Tyrell Williams Primary School has launched its second annual GIRLL (Guiding Inspiring Real-Life Lessons) week, a program specifically designed to focus on exposing female students to practical, real-life lessons.

School Counsellor, Ms. Josette Pemberton explained the motivation for the project,

“The inspiration for this initiative came from my passion for emotional development, social well-being and the overall development of the girl child. The aim of this project is to ensure that our female students learn the value of sustainability and entrepreneurship.”

Ms. Pemberton gave a glimpse into the week’s activities

“This week’s activities includes a hair braiding session on Monday, November 10. Students will engage in an empowerment session on Tuesday. November 11. During Wednesday’s session our students will be actively engaged in carpentry and farming. The week culminates on Thursday, November, 13 with a baking session and a special award for our GIRLL nominee this year.”

-30-