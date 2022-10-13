Full-Scale Emergency Preparedness Simulated Exercise at the Hewanorra International Airport on Friday October 14, 2022

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) will hold an emergency preparedness simulation exercise at the Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 9:00 am to approximately 12:00 noon.

A simulated aircraft accident will test the airport’s emergency plan while providing hands-on training to airport and airline staff, St. Jude Hospital, the Southern Division of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, the Southern Division of the Saint Lucia Fire Service and other emergency personnel. The full scale exercise will involve the use of ambulances, firefighting equipment, and medical personnel.

The exercise which will begin with the declaration of an accident from the Air Traffic Controllers, has been in the planning stages for a few months and will necessitate the closure of certain roads.

The public is therefore informed that the Vieux-Fort Laborie Highway (next to the True Value Building & Hardware Supplies LTD) to its intersection with the St. Jude Highway will be closed during the exercise period (9:00 am to 12:00 noon).

-End –