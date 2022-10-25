Four Nevisians sworn in as MPs during the opening session of the National Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 25, 2022)- The First Sitting of the National Assembly of St. Christopher and Nevis on October 25, 2022, saw four Nevisians being sworn in as Members of the Federal Parliament.

Photo caption: Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Leader of the incumbent Concerned Citizens Movement and Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, took the Oath of Allegiance as the elected Member of Parliament representing the Constituency of Nevis 9 during the First Sitting of the National Assembly of St. Christopher and Nevis on October 25, 2022

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Leader of the incumbent Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) and Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, took the Oath of Allegiance as the elected Member of Parliament representing the Constituency of Nevis 9. Deputy Premier, Hon. Alexis Jeffers of the CCM was sworn in as the elected Member of Parliament representing the Constituency of Nevis 11; and Hon. Eric Evelyn, also of the CCM, took the Oath of Allegiance as the elected Member of Parliament for the Constituency of Nevis 10. Opposition Senator Hon. Latoya B. Jones was elected and sworn in as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. She was administered the Oath of Office and the Oath of Allegiance as Senator on October 24, 2022.

Photo caption: Hon. Alexis Jeffers being sworn in as the elected Member of Parliament for the Constituency of Nevis 11 during the First Sitting of the National Assembly of St. Christopher and Nevis on October 25, 2022

Meanwhile two other elected representatives from political parties on St. Kitts were sworn as Opposition Members of Parliament.

Photo caption: Hon. Eric Evelyn, sworn in as the elected Member of Parliament for the Constituency of Nevis 10 during the First Sitting of the National Assembly of St. Christopher and Nevis on October 25, 2022

Elected and appointed members on the Government Benches likewise took the Oath of Allegiance.

Photo caption: Opposition Senator Hon. Latoya B. Jones was elected and sworn in as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly during the First Sitting of the national parliament of St. Christopher and Nevis on October 25, 2022

The session also saw the swearing in of Hon. Lanein Blanchette as Speaker of the National Assembly.

Subsequent to the administering of the Oath of Allegiance by Members, Her Excellency Deputy Governor-General Hon. Marcella Liburd delivered the Throne Speech.

The opening session of the new parliament was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom in Frigate Bay.

