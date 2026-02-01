four sentenced for robbery
FOUR MEN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ASSAULT & ROBBERY

Four men have been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for assault and robbery offences.

– Tarique Hanley of Hull Ground, Nevis: charged with Assault with Intent to Rob (two counts), and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (one count).

– T’quan Pennyfeather of Conaree Village/Monkey Hill, St. Kitts: charged with three (3) counts of Assault with Intent to Rob.

– Kennedy Rodriguez of Pine Gardens, Shadwell, St. Kitts: charged with three (3) counts of Assault with Intent to Rob.

– Lukelly Carmichael of Morning Star, Nevis: charged with three (3) counts of Assault with Intent to Rob.

Mr’s Hanley, Pennyfeather, and Rodriguez were each sentenced to nine (9) years imprisonment after being convicted on all counts. Mr Carmichael was sentenced to eight (8) years’ imprisonment.

The offences were committed on August 20th, 2023, at RAMS Supermarket on Nevis. The four were sentenced on January 30th, 2026, at the Nevis Circuit Court by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley, KC.

