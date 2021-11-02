Four Cruise Ships to Visit St. Kitts this Week

BASSETERRE (2ND November, 2021): St. Kitts is off to a remarkable start of the 2021-’22 cruise season, with the arrival of four (4) cruise ships this week, the most calls in a week since the restart of the cruise sector. St. Kitts is scheduled to receive 28 cruise calls in November, which is the start of the new cruise season.

The cruise ships visiting this week include:

Aida Sol – Tuesday 2 nd November, 2021

November, 2021 Britannia – Wednesday 3 rd November, 2021

November, 2021 Seabourn Odyssey – Thursday 4 th November, 2021

November, 2021 Aida Luna – Thursday 4th November, 2021

“This is indeed a significant vote of confidence in our destination at a time we are rebuilding the sector in the wake of the global pandemic. St. Kitts-Nevis is indeed on the right path to the full reopening of our country,” Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant said. “We will continue to work diligently with our cruise line partners, our stakeholders and the COVID-19 Task Force to ensure a safe and secure return of cruise operations to the island.”

Minister Grant added that the phased approach to the rebuilding of the sector is working and our protocols have proven to mitigate risk for cruise tourism to reopen and increase calls for the upcoming winter season. He pointed out that with each successful cruise call, the destination will continue to expand the number of tours and activities offered to tourists.

“As we increase in cruise passenger arrivals, the diversity of tours offered to our guests is critical to our success. However, we must continue with a plan that balances safety and economics. That is why we are taking a phased approach to rebuilding of the cruise sector, because all care must be taken to protect our people,” Minister Grant said.

Today the Aida Sol, of Aida Cruises, became the first cruise ship to arrive on island for the 2021-’22 cruise season. St. Kitts celebrated the call with entertaining cultural performances, which included masquerades, steelpan music and renown drummers.

Cruise passengers were able to experience the island via fully vaccinated ‘Travel Approved’ tours and attractions, which included the awe-inspiring Brimstone Hill National Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the one-of-a-kind scenic ride around the island on the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

