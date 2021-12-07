Four Cruise Ships to Dock at Port Zante

BASSETERRE (6th December, 2021): Tuesday is a BIG DEAL for St. Kitts as the destination will welcome FOUR cruise ships, ALL to be docked at Port Zante. Even more remarkable, three of those ships are from the Celebrity Cruise Line, a clear indication that our island and the attractions, tours and services we offer continue to appeal to major cruise lines.



This is an important milestone and Tuesday will see the following cruise ships docked at Port Zante:

Aida Luna

Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Constellation

Celebrity Equinox

November was a robust month of cruise arrivals to the destination with more than 41,000 cruise passengers having visited the destination. Having identified protocols that harmonious throughout the region and which allow for increased cruise visitation, the destination is poised to welcome more than 60 cruise ship calls for the month of December.

Cruise ship passengers are invited to explore the destination via “Travel Approved” bubble vaccinated tours and attraction sites. Passengers interact solely with fully vaccinated taxi/tour operators, attraction tour guides, seaport officials and cruise related personnel. The attraction sites include:

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park

Carambola Beach Club

Caribelle Batik

Fairview Great House

Palms Court Gardens

Port Zante including vendors from Amina Craft Market and Black Rocks

St. Kitts Scenic Railway

Vibes Beach Bar

Reggae Beach

Spice Mill

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority continues to solicit the assistance and understanding of the public as we continue to take our steps forward to rebuild the sector. We are taking steps in the right direction.

