FORMER NEVIS PREMIER DIES

Nevis’ second premier, His Excellency, Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory has died at the age of 72.

He served two terms as Premier of Nevis, from 1992 to 2006 and from 2013 to 2017. Amory also served as a federal parliamentarian. Throughout his political career he held several Ministerial positions as Premier of Nevis including Finance, Education and Sports.

It is expected that flags would be flown at half-mast beginning immediately.

His Excellency, Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory will be accorded a State Funeral at a date to be decided.