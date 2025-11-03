JazzeeConnor 20251103 155752 0000
Local News

Foreign Service Officer Represents Saint Kitts and Nevis at UNESCO Youth Forum

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce that Ms. Jazzée S. Connor, Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis at the 14th Edition of the UNESCO Youth Forum, held from 27–28 October 2025 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The UNESCO Youth Forum gathered over 150 young leaders from across the world to discuss innovative and sustainable approaches to climate action and social change. Ms. Connor joined global youth delegates in contributing recommendations to UNESCO’s General Conference on advancing youth participation in decision-making processes.

fb img 17621996548846052515549187485571

The Ministry extends congratulations to Ms. Connor on her representation at this significant international forum. The knowledge and experience gained are expected to further enhance her professional development and contribute to the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to advance policy development, international cooperation, and sustainable growth in alignment with Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Sustainable Island State Agenda.

