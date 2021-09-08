Five Young Students Benefit from SKNYPA’s Ward-Hanley Scholarship

Five young students are the recipients of the 2nd annual Ward-Hanley Scholarship and Mentorship Programme founded by the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA).

At a ceremony held on Monday, September 06, founding father the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and SKNYPA’s President Ms. Patrice Harris presented the scholarships to Mr. Javaldre Casey-Hodge, 11, of the Basseterre High School; Ms. Jadenique Thomas, 11, of the Washington Archibald High School; Mr. Antwone Percival, 12, of the Verchilds High School; Ms. Tazana Phillip, 11, and Ms. Shaenajma Stapleton, 11, both of the Cayon High School.

The scholarship awards a $500 cheque, school supplies and provides mentorship support to the recipients, and is sponsored by the Governor General Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Shawn Richards, Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, founding father Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, former SKNYPA president Mr. Azard Gumbs and the St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited.

Mr. Kervin Fahie, one of recipients from the first cohort of awardees, while giving a testimonial at Monday’s award ceremony, expressed his appreciation to SKNYPA for awarding the scholarship to him.

“I am truly thankful for your gift towards my holistic development. Your contribution has helped my family and I tremendously. Thank you for investing in my future and for seeing the potential of my talents to inspire, and to foster successful students,” Mr. Fahie said.

Brief remarks by the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, remarks by President of SKNYPA, Ms. Patrice Harris, and a presentation by Ms. Jonesh Rogers also formed part of the ceremony which was held at the conference room of the Solid Waste Management Corporation.

The Ward-Hanley Scholarship and Mentorship Programme aims to offer academic support with the provision of guidance and educational materials to each recipient. In alignment with the motto of SKNYPA, which is “Equality and Justice in Nation Building”, new high school students and their parents will be provided the skills and assets needed to successfully navigate this new field of scholastic mobility.



Inaugurated in September 2020, the scholarship was named after the late Desmond Eli Ward and the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, both of whom are founding fathers and honorary members of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association.