FIVE TEAMS EARN WINS IN PREMIER LEAGUE RESUMPTION

The National Bank Group of Companies Premier League resumed recently after the international break with wins for SL Horfords St. Paul’s United, DBSKN St. Peters FC, Azul Cayon Rockets, MFCR Old Road United Jets and Tropical Blossom Hotsprings Bath United. On Friday Old Road dispatched of defending champions Rams Village Superstars 3-0. Tiquanny Williams who was suspended for several matches, returned for the first time this season and scored the third goal for Old Road.

Scoring for Old Road

Geovannie Lake 2 goals – 60th & 64th min

Tiquanny Williams 90th + 5 mins

Red Card

Kendale Liburd (Old Road) 90th + 1 min

Coach of Old Road Alexis Morris praised Tiquanny for his performance and the performance of the team. “Tonight, was all about making a statement to the entire football fraternity that Old Road is a team to reckon with,” Morris said. “Tonight (Tiquanny) came back with a bang and he showed the park what they were missing. He has been practicing with the team nonetheless. He is one of the players who has been to every practice even though he was off for 14 days and he showed definitely what he meant to the Old Road team and tonight’s came was about welcome back Tiquanny. He showed up tonight,” the coach added.

In the weekend’s other matches, Azul Cayon Rockets drubbed SKELEC Garden Hotspurs 4-0.

Scoring for Cayon

Devontay Carty struck twice 5th & 35th min

Mervin Lewis 60th min

Vinceroy Nelson 71st min

Red cards

Kalani Heylger (Spurs) 23rd min

Xavier French (Cayon) 62nd min

HONDA NEWTOWN UNITED 0 – 2 TROPICALBLOSSOM HOT SPRING BATH UNITED

(half time score 1 – 0 in favour of Bath United)

Scoring for Bath

Rocco Browne 4th min

Philron Lavia 83rd min

Then on Sunday June 16, Father’s Day, St. Peters FC dismissed Trafalgar Southstars 4-0.

Scoring for St. Peters

Aiden Nurse 16th min

Tyquan Terrel 2 goals – 26th & (pk) 63rd min

Jayan Duncan 31st min

Scoring for Southstars

Akanye Samuel – Francis 47th min

Coach Austin Huggins of St. Peters was full of praises for his team. “We were not really scoring as much as possible in the games gone by but we are working tirelessly as we are getting closer to the (Final) Four and we can’t get into the Four unless we score goals. So, I very much like to say thanks to the team for the performance tonight,” Huggins said.

Manager of Southstars Akins Phillip, said his team suffered a massive player departure this season, but they will be building with a young core and return to the Premier League. “We lost about 14 players. So, what we have here is a young group of players and it’s a process…the youngsters just need confidence and believe in themselves. That’s the most important thing,” Phillip said.

S L HORSFORDS ST. PAULS 1 – 0 SOL ISLAND AUTO CONAREE

(halftime score 0 – 0 )

Scoring for St. Paul’s

Jovaughn Leader 90th + 2 min

Red cards

Philson Wattley (Conaree) 90th + 1 min

Kalonjie Clarke (St. Paul’s ) 90th + 1 min

Jazzil Francis (Conaree) at the end of the match

The next two round of Premier League matches now move to the NBGC Technical Center in St. Peters.

