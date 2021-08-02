Five Nevisian Cricketers Selected for West Indies U19 High Performance Camp

Photo Caption: Mr. Carlisle Powell, President of the Nevis Cricket Association and member(s) of his executive, and Onarje Amory, Justin Amurdan, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett and Jaden Carmichael.

By: T. Chapman

Four young cricketers departed Nevis on Sunday to participate in the West Indies Rising Stars U19 High Performance Camp being held in Antigua.

They will be joined by their fellow countryman in Antigua.

The five Nevisian selectees are Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, Justin Amurdan, Onarje Amory and Akadianto Willett.

The camp has been designed to help lift the players to the next level of physical and mental skills development, in the ongoing preparation programme for the 2022 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies in January and February next year. Cricket West Indies

The Leeward Islands have seven selectees in the squad, of the seven, five are from Nevis.

The training starts from August 8th.

FULL SQUADS (with home territories)

Barbados: Rivaldo Clarke, Hakeem Perryman, Tariq O’Neale, Johann Layne, Shaqkere Parris, Nimar Bolden, Giovonte Depeiza, Kwame Patton, Kamario Grant, Achilles Brown, Romario Brathwaite

Guyana: Matthew Nandu, Mavindra Dindyal, Isai Thorne, Rampertab Ramnauth

Jamaica: Brandon English, Steven Wedderburn, Jordan Johnson, Justin Beckford, Andel Gordon, Nicholas Lewin, Oneil Roberts, Javid Simpson, Tamari Redwood, Gavasta Edmond

Leeward Islands: Jaden Carmichael, Akadianto Willett, Anderson Amurdan, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Onaje Amory, Kelvin Pittman, Nathan Edward

Trinidad and Tobago: Shiva Sankar, Matthew Gittens, Sion Hackett, Anderson Mahase, Isaiah Gomez, Vasant Singh, Aaron Bankay, Kyle Roopchand, Jeremiah Cruickshank, Nick Ramlal, Tariq Mohammed, Justin Jaggessar, Amrit Dass, Chaydon Raymond, Rajiv Ramnath, Kyle Kissoondath

Windward Islands: Divonie Joseph, Udell Preville, Tyran Theodore, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Tiron Charles, Keygan Arnold