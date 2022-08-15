FIRST CABINET MEETING CONVENED UNDER THE CHAIRMANSHIP OF PM DREW

The Federal Cabinet of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis convened its first meeting earlier today, Monday, August 15, 2022, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.

Held in the Cabinet Room of the Office of the Prime Minister, Monday’s meeting featured the full slate of Cabinet members including Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley; the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; the Honourable Konris Maynard; the Honourable Samal Duggins; the Honourable Marsha Henderson, the Honourable Senator Garth Wilkin, Attorney General, and Senator Dr. the Honourable Joyelle Clarke.

In delivering brief remarks, Prime Minister Dr. Drew noted that his administration is ready and fully committed to working in the best interest of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Today, I want to say to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that we are ready, ready to really set the agenda to take St. Kitts and Nevis back to number one,” the Honourable Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew again congratulated all of his Cabinet colleagues on their new ministerial positions, noting that they “now form part of a transformative Cabinet, one that I know would make the people of St. Kitts and Nevis very, very proud for selecting us to lead the Government at this time.”

The Prime Minister also challenged the Ministers of Government to remain in constant communication with the people whom they serve “so that there can be constant feedback between us and the people so that we make sure that we stay on the path that we have put forth.”

Senator the Honourable Isalean Phillip, as well as His Excellency Kenneth Douglas, Mr. Leon Natta-Nelson, Dr. Marcus Natta and Ms. Diana Humphrey, were invited to share at the Cabinet meeting.

Source: SKNIS