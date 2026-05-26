Firearms & Ammunition recovered in Separate Rscnpf Search Operations

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has recovered illegal firearm contraband following a series of targeted search operations conducted across both islands of the Federation between May 23rd and May 25th, 2026.



On May 23rd, 2026, officers conducting search operations in the Rawlins Village/Rawlins Road area of Nevis searched two abandoned structures in the vicinity. The searches yielded a Gen 4 Glock 40 pistol with one (1) magazine and three (3) rounds of .40 caliber ammunition from the first structure, and a quantity of mixed caliber ammunition comprising five (5) rounds of .380 caliber, two (2) rounds of 7.62 caliber, and one (1) round of 5.56 caliber from the second.



Two days later, on May 25th, 2026, officers of the Anti-Narcotics Unit conducted a search of an abandoned building at Needmust, St. Kitts, and recovered one (1) Glock pistol and two (2) matching rounds of ammunition. Crime Scene officers processed the scene and the items were taken into Police custody. The three scenes were processed by the Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF and all recovered items were taken into Police custody. Investigations into each matter are ongoing. Should anyone have any information that could aid in the pursuit of justice, we urge you to contact the nearest Police station, or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.



These operations reflect the RSCNPF’s sustained and coordinated commitment to removing illegal weapons from communities across St. Kitts and Nevis. The Force will continue to conduct targeted operations to intercept and neutralise threats to public safety.



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