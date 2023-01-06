FIREARM, AMMUNITION FOUND FOLLOWING SEARCH ON VEHICLE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 06, 2023 (RSCNPF): An individual is currently in Police custody in relation to a firearm that was found in a vehicle on January 05, 2023.


Police Officers and Soldiers from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force stopped and searched the vehicle while conducting an operation in Gingerland. During the search, one (1) 380 pistol and nine (9) rounds of matching ammunition were found. The items were taken into custody along with the driver.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. This is the first firearm to be taken into Police custody for the year.

