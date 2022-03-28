FEMALE STUDENTS AT SSS PARTICIPATE IN MENTORSHIP PROGRAM

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, March 25, 2022:​ The fifth form female student body of the Saddlers Secondary School (SSS) participated in a Women Empowering Girls speed mentoring program on Thursday, March 24, 2022on the school compound.

This initiative according to Angelina Gracie-Soucobob, Attorney and one of three founding members of Women Empowering Girls, “is aimed at matching young women who have broken the barriers in the professional and corporate world of St. Kitts with young girls from the different high schools so that the young women can impart knowledge and empower the young ladies.”

The mentors expressed how humbling and gratifying it was for them to be able to interact with the young ladies at the Saddlers Secondary School.

“As a woman in the world, I feel as if I have a responsibility to pave the way for the women behind me and I couldn’t think of a better opportunity to do so than at this initiative today. It was inspiring,” exclaimed Ms. Jenelle Lake.

“What an amazing experience,” exclaimed Ms. Valencia Syder, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture. “In a society where there are so many limitations placed on women in regards to what they can accomplish based on their gender, this forum is a good way to encourage those young ladies to break the glass ceiling. We are no longer living in a society where women should be limited,” she concluded.

Student representative, T’Koya Leader was elated to have participated in such an activity.

“Today we had a great experience. We met women from all around St. Kitts, some of them in Law, some of them in Accounting and some of them in Medicine. From each person we learnt new tricks in how to study for our exams and how to prosper in life. I am grateful that they [the women] came because they gave us insights in what to do in our future endeavours,” she said.

Saddlers Secondary School is the second school to participate in this initiative.