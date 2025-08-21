Federal Government Responds To Criticism of Special Sustainability Zone Authorisation Bill

The passing of the Sustainability Zone Authorisation Bill, 2025 has sparked criticisms against both the local and federal governments.

With Nevis having exclusive control over its land, the legislation suggests both local and federal governments have to agree to the development.

However, questions have been raised as to why the Prime Minister must give approval to developments on Nevis or decide what happens on Nevis.

In response to the criticisms, the Federal Government issued a statement on Friday 15th, August 2025.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis said the law clearly stipulates that any development proposed for Nevis must receive the explicit approval of the Premier and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) before it can proceed. The Federal Government will not move forward with any development on the island of Nevis without this approval.

The statement further stated, the exact provision in the amended Act reads as follows:

(2) Where the Area is within the Island of Nevis –

(a) the Prime Minister shall consult with the Nevis Island Administration before entering into Development Agreements;

(b) should the Nevis Island Administration approve, the Nevis Island Administration shall be a party to any such Development Agreements; and

(c) no Development Agreement shall be entered into without the prior approval of the Nevis Island Administration.

This amendment makes it abundantly clear that the NIA retains full authority over development matters in Nevis, ensuring that the constitutional rights and governance structures of the island are respected at all times.

According to the Government, the Special Sustainability Zone Authorisation Bill, 2025 which was passed on August 11th 2025 establishes a clear, accountable framework to attract high-quality Foreign Direct Investment. diversify the national economy, and generate long-term job opportunities – while safeguarding the Federation’s environment and sovereignty.

The Special Sustainability Zones will be legally designated areas where developers commit to strict sustainability, climate resilience, and infrastructure standards, while the government provides conditions, transparent rules, and robust democratic oversight.

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency, cooperation, and the constitutional integrity of both Saint Kitts and Nevis as they work toward a sustainable and prosperous future for all citizens.

Related