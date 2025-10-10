FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN NEVIS UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a fatal traffic

accident that occurred in Nevis on September 30th, 2025, between 1 PM and 3:15 PM.

The accident involved three vehicles:

Motor car PA1516, owned and driven by Ms. Monique Daniel of Maddens Estate

Motor van PA5523, owned and driven by Mrs. Sherina Pemberton of Cox Village

Motor jeep PB4092, owned and driven by Mr. Recaldo Hendrickson

Preliminary investigations revealed that motor car PA1516 was travelling along

Government Road towards Pump Road ahead of motor jeep PB4092. Upon reaching the

top of Government Road, PA1516 began turning right onto Pump Road when motor van PA5523 collided with its front-right side, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

The impact caused PA1516 to veer toward the mountainside of Pump Road, while PA5523 rolled backward down Government Road, colliding with PB4092.

Both Ms. Daniel and Mrs. Pemberton were transported to the hospital via private means.

Following medical treatment, Ms. Pemberton was warded at the Alexandria Hospital’s

Surgical Ward, where she succumbed to her injuries on the morning of October 9th, 2025.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and an autopsy will be conducted to

determine the precise cause of death.

The RSCNPF extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Mrs.

Pemberton during this difficult time.



— 30 —

Related