Fatal traffic accident in Half Way Tree
A fatal accident on Friday afternoon claimed the life of Shakeel Marsham.
The accident occurred in the Halfway Tree area sometime after five o’clock.
The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is still investigating the accident.
Marsham’s employers, Yachtmans Express closed shortly after the news broke.
The establishment expressed condolences to Marsham’s family and friends via their business social media handle.
We are deeply saddened to share that Yachtsman Express has lost a beloved member of the team. We were devastated to learn that Shakeel Marsham lost his life today in a tragic accident. Shakeel was a member of the Yachtsman Express kitchen team since the establishment opened in February of this year. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.Yachtsman Express