EXTRADITION BILL, 2025 PASSED IN NATIONAL ASSEMBLY – A MAJOR STEP TOWARD MODERN JUSTICE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 22, 2025 (SKNIS): The National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis passed the Extradition Bill, 2025, on Thursday, May 22, 2025, which represents a historic reform in the Federation’s justice system. The Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin, crafted the Bill to replace the antiquated 1946 colonial law with a modern legal system that meets current international standards.



“Our current extradition law is outdated. It was written in 1946 when we were still under colonial rule. It is only two sections long, and it leans heavily on laws from the United Kingdom, specifically referencing two such laws, which are over 150 years old. It offers no proper guidance to our police, our courts, or even our government. It does not reflect the world we live in today – a world where crime often crosses borders, and where cooperation with other countries is essential,” said Attorney General Wilkin. “And most importantly, the original Extradition Act subjected us to laws passed in the UK Parliament, not ours. That changes today. The new Extradition Bill, 2025, is our opportunity to fix that colonial incomprehension.”



The Bill defines the extradition protocols for serious crime suspects, including murderers and drug traffickers, while protecting due process rights and human rights. The legislation establishes different efficient systems to process extradition requests from CARICOM member states, Commonwealth countries and other nations that have agreements with Saint Kitts and Nevis. It also protects against extradition in instances of political persecution and discrimination cases, and when fair trial standards are not achievable. The legislation permits expedited processes when specific criteria are met to maintain justice alongside procedural efficiency.



“Madame Speaker, this Bill is about protecting our borders, our people, and our reputation. If we want to be known as a Sustainable Island State – one that is modern, fair, and globally respected – then we must have strong, clear laws that allow us to work with our partners around the world,” stated the Attorney General. “The Extradition Bill, 2025, is legally necessary, morally right and internationally responsible. It is fair, balanced, and long overdue.”



Attorney General Wilkin confirmed that the Bill’s enactment strengthens Saint Kitts and Nevis’ capabilities to combat transnational crime while safeguarding its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme and affirming its dedication to global justice and security partnerships. He added that the Extradition Bill of 2025 demonstrates Saint Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to international justice. preventing the twin-island Federation from becoming a safe haven for fugitives while maintaining its cross-border pursuit of justice.



