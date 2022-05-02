ESCAPED PRISONER, JESUS VALDEZ CAPTURED

Advertise With SKN PULSE

By: Staff Writer

Jesus Valdez of Market Street, for whom a wanted poster was issued, is in Police custody following a joint operation by Officers of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and Her Majesty’s Prison. 

According to the police, he was captured along the coastline in the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Site area sometime before 9 p.m. on April 30, 2022. 

Related Posts

NEVIS: BODY OF FORMER PREMIER VANCE AMORY TO LIE IN STATE

Motion of No Confidence Filed

Governor-General to seek legal advice as Elected Members…

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Valdez escaped on April 14 after being charged with Assault.

In a press statement, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and Her Majesty’s Prison expressed thanks to the members of the public and media houses who assisted the Police with this matter. 

Share
More Stories

Historic Moment: Cicely Tyson Receives Honorary Oscar at…

Creeping dictatorship in St. Kitts and Nevis, Speaker…

Supervisor of Elections Bailey refuse to deal urgently with…

1 of 1,996
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy