ESCAPED PRISONER, JESUS VALDEZ CAPTURED

By: Staff Writer

Jesus Valdez of Market Street, for whom a wanted poster was issued, is in Police custody following a joint operation by Officers of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and Her Majesty’s Prison.

According to the police, he was captured along the coastline in the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Site area sometime before 9 p.m. on April 30, 2022.

Valdez escaped on April 14 after being charged with Assault.

In a press statement, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and Her Majesty’s Prison expressed thanks to the members of the public and media houses who assisted the Police with this matter.