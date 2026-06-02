Edward Gobora Joins Hamilton Reserve Bank International Advisory Board

Former Merrill Lynch senior executive and Wall Street banker, Edward Gobora, has joined Hamilton Reserve Bank’s International Advisory Board.

Gobora has a wealth of knowledge and experience in banking and capital markets. He formerly served as Global Head of Currency Management, Head of the Global Bond Team for the Americas, and a Senior Portfolio Manager at Merrill Lynch Asset Management before its acquisition by BlackRock – overseeing a 24-hour currency trading staff covering US$173 billion in assets, developing currency hedging for central banks, corporations, and institutional investors.

Additionally, he is a founder and former Chief Operating Officer, Global Head of Operations of Miami International Holdings, Inc, the parent company for the MIAX Options Exchange, a U.S. SEC-registered options exchange. Active in public service, Mr. Gobora is a member of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry and has served on selection committee for the United States Military Academy West Point and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Hamilton Reserve Bank warmly welcomes Edward Gobora and anticipates expanding client engagements around the world guided by Mr. Gobora. Michael Barrett, Vice Chairman, Hamilton Reserve Bank

Mr. Edward Gobora said:

Hamilton Reserve Bank’s exponential growth and extraordinary, frictionless global banking capabilities are attributed to its dedication to impeccable client services, rigorous compliance, and fast new client onboarding powered by advanced fintech. I am pleased to join the HRB winning team.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com) is an award-winning global bank and the largest global bank in the Caribbean with offices worldwide and more than US $9 billion in assets, serving a rapidly expanding clientele from 150 countries in 15 languages and 126 currencies in broad collaboration with many leading correspondent banks. Featured as a global success story by Temenos, the world’s leading Swiss fintech, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine regulatory history, a large asset base, and automated new customer account approval 100% online in 20 minutes, executing multicurrency bank wires in seconds, delivering a fast, safe, compliant, white glove private banking experience for businesses and ultra-high-net-worth individuals around the globe.