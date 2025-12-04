EDUCATORS PARTICIPATE IN INCLUSIVE EDUCATION WORKSHOP

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, December 02, 2025: A two-day workshop was attended by fourteen (14) educators, focusing on building their skills in employing inclusive strategies tailored for students who are blind and visually impaired.

The workshop, of a larger four-day event hosted by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Aging and Disabilities took place at the

ICT Center’s Large Training room on Tuesday, December 02 and Wednesday, December 03.

Mrs. Marecia Browne, Coordinator, Disabilities Services in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Aging and Disabilities outlined the need for the workshop.

“We felt it was necessary because we are moving towards an inclusive society, which means in the various areas of society we have to find ways to include persons with disabilities. With regards to education, we have notice that there is also a move towards inclusive education where students are not only just referred to the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School, but they are

now enrolling in ‘mainstream’ schools. Having realized this shift, we realize that our schools have to be prepared to accept students with disabilities.”

Workshop facilitator, The Most Honourable Kerryann Ifill FB, SCM, Assistive Technology Trainer with the government of Barbados and Public Relations Officer for the National United Society of the Blind Barbados, provided a summary the workshop, explaining its objective and desired results.

“The workshop is at the invitation of the St. Kitts and Nevis government to conduct training for teachers, students and parents in inclusive practices for the education of blind and visually impaired students. The intended outcome is to expose mainly the educators and the students to what is possible in the classroom for students with visual impairment, helping to debunk myths, helping people to understand what is available, what they can do, what resources are out there and how they can adopt them to include students who are visually impaired,” she shared.