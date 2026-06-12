EDUCATORS COMPLETE IN-SERVICE TRAINING PROGRAMME

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, June 12, 2026: On Tuesday June 09, forty-seven (47) teachers were recognized at a commencement ceremony, for successfully completing the 2025-2026 In-service Training Programme hosted by the Ministry of Education. The commencement ceremony held at the conference room at Windsor University centered on the premise of “Transforming Education, through Self-Renewal, Holistic Partnership and Digital Solutions.”

Chief Education Officer, Mr. Francil Morris reflected on words by William Butler Yeats, which reinforced the impetus of the In-service Training and reminded teachers to apply what they learnt to foster diversification in the classroom and inspire students to learn.

“Over the past year, this intensive In-service Training has transcended more than just a mere professional requirement. It has been deliberate so that you become empowered with pedagogical tools, advanced classroom management techniques and a rich understanding of diverse learning aids. The invaluable insights that you gained throughout these sessions are the very blueprints that will make each of you an exceptional educator in the execution of your duties.”

P

recious Amadi, In-service graduate highlighted how the sessions have contributed to their growth as teachers and conveyed gratitude on behalf of her colleagues for this avenue of professional growth.



“Throughout the programme we were engaged in a series of knowledge and practical strategies that helped to build our confidence and improve our teaching practices. We also had valuable opportunities to collaborate, share experience and exchange ideas. We all learnt from one another, which further enriched the learning processes and strengthened our professional relationships. The training programme has not only equipped us with new skills, technologies, techniques, or educational tools, but it has also reinforced our commitment to delivering quality education and supporting student success.”





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