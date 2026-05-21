ECDU KICKS OFF PRE – CHILD MONTH ACTIVITIES

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, May 21, 2026: The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) organized its yearly football festival, a pre – child month activity, bringing significant energy to the Warner Park Football stadium, on Wednesday, May 20th.

Education Officer with responsibility for the early childhood sector, Mrs. Kethual Bergan, shared insights into the benefits of engaging early learners in football.

“In early childhood, football offers a mixture of physical, social, and cognitive benefits. It also builds fundamental movement skills, encourages teamwork, and enhances attention skills. For over 10 years, the Ministry of Education has supported this initiative. Today, students from both private and public centers are here to have fun as they learn more about football.”

Director Kimona Browne (ECDU) expressed her enthusiasm for the Pre–Child Month activities.

“The Early Childhood Development Unit is officially gearing up for Child Month 41, and the excitement has already begun at the Football Stadium at Warner Park. Today’s Football festival marks one of the exciting pre-activities leading up to a month packed with fun, learning, health, and family engagement for our nation’s children. And the action continues on Thursday, May 28th, with our Cricket Festival at the Cricket Stadium here at Warner Park. These activities form part of the movement component of this year’s theme: Fueling our Bodies with the Best – good Nutrition Movement and Rest.”

Director Browne encouraged the public to join in the upcoming celebratory activities for Child Month.

“We are encouraging the entire public to come out and support all the exciting activities we have in store throughout Child Month 41. Bring the energy, bring the support, bring the vibes, and celebrate with us as we place our children at the center of it all.”



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