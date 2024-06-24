Sports

ECDU INTRODUCES EARLY LEARNERS TO CRICKET

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, June 24, 2024:​ The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) held its first cricket festival on Thursday, June 20 at the Conaree Cricket Center. The inauguration of this initiative was a collaboration between ECDU and the St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) which aimed to expose students to the sport.

Through fun, innovative, and age-appropriate activities,volunteers from the Len Harris Cricket Academy coached the early learners in the basic principles of warming up, bowling, batting and fielding. The interactive activities not only helped to further develop the students’ gross motor skills including theirhand-eye coordination, but it also promoted the development offriendships, and helped boost their social skills and self-confidence.

Committed to ensuring that all children have A Better Tomorrow the ECDU continues to expose early learners to the various sporting disciplines. Last year the students participatedin a Football Festival

The Child Month celebration continues with a StaffAppreciation Day on Monday, June 24 and culminates on Friday, June 28, with its annual Grand Parade. 

-30-

