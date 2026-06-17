EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS VIE FOR ECDU WESTZONAL SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, June 17, 2026: Seven (07) day care teams vying for the ultimate ECDU West Zone Sports Championship Title gathered at the Sandy Point Recreation Ground on Tuesday June 16, for an action-packed competition.



To perfectly showcase the 2026 child month theme, “Fueling Our Bodies with the Best! Good Nutrition, Movement, and Rest,” the athletic event featured expertly planned, physical team-building activities. Children enthusiastically engaged in a variety of active challenges, including tug-o-war, tire relays, obstacle courses, water relays, and single-lap track runs.



The St. Paul’s Daycare Green Lanterns claimed the championship title with 171 points. Trailing them were the Old Road Daycare Maroon Jaguars in second with 134 points, and Newton Ground Daycare Pink Panthers securing third, with 115 points.

Rounding out the final leader board were:

The Private Sector Preschool White Diamonds: 106 points



Challengers Daycare Orange Tigers: 61 points



Sandy Point Preschool Blue Machine: 54 points



Dieppe Bay Daycare: 39 points.



Child Month 2026 activities continue with Nursery Concert, Nevis Parade, Staff Appreciation, East Zone Sorts Day and culminate with the annual Grand Parade through the streets of Basseterre on Friday, June 26th at 8:30 a.m.



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