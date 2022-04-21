Dr Harris does not command majority support as Prime Minister

Advertise With SKN PULSE

By: Staff Writer

Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley disclosed earlier yesterday on Freedom FM that communication has been sent to the Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton indicating that the majority of elected members in the National Assembly do not support Dr Timothy Harris continuing as Prime Minister.

This follows an ultimatum given to Prime Minister by members of his tri-partite coalition to resolve issues in the Team Unity Government or dissolve the legislature and pave the way for fresh general elections.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Brantley, the leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement, one of the three parties in the coalition, says a response to the ultimatum came via email at 1:51 Thursday morning, but called it “an exercise in futility.”

Related Posts

Prime Minister Harris’ Letter to Richards and…

Letter to PM Harris from Ministers Richards and Brantley

Population and Housing Census 2021 finally gets on the way…

Issues have been festering, including concerns over the transparency of the Citizenship by Investment Programme, Step, PAP, Land Allocation, CBI funds to Nevis and much more.

Since Brantley’s revelation, the Governor General has acknowledged receipt of the letter by the Majority of elected representatives.

Share
More Stories

TWO (2) PERSONS WERE ARRESTED AND FORMALY CHARGED FOR THE…

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR ISLANDS INCLUDING ST KITTS…

Criminal Activity in the Federation continues to create…

1 of 1,992
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy