Dr Harris does not command majority support as Prime Minister

By: Staff Writer

Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley disclosed earlier yesterday on Freedom FM that communication has been sent to the Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton indicating that the majority of elected members in the National Assembly do not support Dr Timothy Harris continuing as Prime Minister.

This follows an ultimatum given to Prime Minister by members of his tri-partite coalition to resolve issues in the Team Unity Government or dissolve the legislature and pave the way for fresh general elections.

Brantley, the leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement, one of the three parties in the coalition, says a response to the ultimatum came via email at 1:51 Thursday morning, but called it “an exercise in futility.”

Issues have been festering, including concerns over the transparency of the Citizenship by Investment Programme, Step, PAP, Land Allocation, CBI funds to Nevis and much more.

Since Brantley’s revelation, the Governor General has acknowledged receipt of the letter by the Majority of elected representatives.