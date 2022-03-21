Dr. Denzil L. Douglas celebrates 33 years as Member of Parliament

St Kitts and Nevis Leader of the Opposition and former Prime Minister (1995 – 2015), the Right Hon, Dr. Denzil L Douglas is this week celebrating 33 years as a parliamentarian in the St Kitts and Nevis National Assembly.

To mark the milestone, several activities have been announced. These include the traditional Health Walk and Breakfast – first organized by a Member of Parliament in the federation – from Newton Ground to Dieppe Bay on Saturday, 26th March; a Church Service on Sunday 27th March at the K G Swanston Memorial Church in Dieppe Bay and a Branch Meeting on March 31st. Traditional visits to schools and senior citizens are also planned.

The eight-term Parliamentarian represents St. Christopher 6 (Newton Ground to Harris’) and served the people of St Kitts and Nevis as Prime Minister from July 4, 1995 to January 15, 2015.

Dr. Douglas replaced retired St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) Charles E. Mills in the March 21, 1989 General Election when he defeated fellow villager, Roosevelt L. Caines of the Peoples Action Movement (PAM). He first served as Leader of the Opposition in 1989 to 1995.

Douglas is presently serving as Leader of the Opposition.