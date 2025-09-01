DR. DENZIL DOUGLAS HONOURED FOR TRANSFORMATIVE CONTRIBUTION TO EDUCATION AND LEADERSHIP WITH SCHOOL RENAMING 

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 01, 2025 (SKNIS): In recognition of his tireless efforts to expand access to quality education and uplift the people of Constituency Six, the Saddlers Secondary School was officially renamed the Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas Secondary School at the start of the new academic year on Monday, 01 September 2025. The renaming honours the enduring legacy of Senior Minister and Parliamentary Representative, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, whose vision and advocacy brought the school into being.



“I stand before you today with a heart full of gratitude, humility, and pride to have this school, Saddlers Secondary School, renamed in my honour as the Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School. It is one of the greatest privileges of my life,” Dr. Douglas said, reflecting on the moment.



Dr. Douglas reminded the audience that Saddlers once struggled with poverty, high dropout rates, and limited access to secondary education. He recalled during his tenure as Prime Minister, fighting at the highest levels – including the World Bank and the IMF – for the establishment of a modern secondary school in Saddlers, knowing that young people in the community deserved better.

“I made the case that Saddlers was the most fitting place for the next most modern secondary school in the Eastern Caribbean,” he explained. “And by the grace of God, and by the will of the people, and through the support of my Cabinet, we succeeded in getting this school built right here in Saddlers.”



Since its opening in 2009, the school has produced doctors, teachers, nurses, entrepreneurs, athletes, and artists, serving as a model of holistic education. Dr. Douglas reminded students that his own journey began with humble beginnings, and encouraged them to embrace discipline, determination, and service to others.



“You too, my dear students, can achieve greatness. You too can carry forward the mission of transforming lives. You too can leave a legacy worthy of remembrance,” he said. “Use your education not merely to enrich yourselves, but to uplift others in the process if you have to. For true greatness lies not in titles or in accolades, but in the positive difference you make in the lives of others. As this school carries my name, I pledge my continued support to its growth, to its development principle, and to its utmost success.”



Though renamed in his honour, Dr. Douglas stressed that the moment transcends any one individual.



“It is about a vision of what education can do for our people. It is about a mission to lift up the disregarded and those distanced. It is about the people who refuse to be left behind,” Dr. Douglas added.



The renaming stands as a lasting tribute to Dr. Douglas’ life’s work of service and a renewed promise that the Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School will continue to inspire opportunity and transformation for generations to come.



