DLP leader, Verla De Peiza resigns

President of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Verla De Peiza has resigned from that position.

The leader of the DLP submitted her resignation papers yesterday at a meeting with the DLP’s Executive and General Council.

The party suffered badly at the polls on Wednesday. The ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) retained the government, winning all a 30 Seats. This marks the second consecutive 30 nil – for the DLP since the 2018 loss.

De Peiza took over as president of the DLP in 2018 after the historic 30-0 loss to the BLP. She contested the St Lucy seat against BLP’s Peter Phillips and Wayne Griffith of the Alliance Party for Progress (APP). Philips won the northern seat with 2,693 votes, while De Peiza received 1,688